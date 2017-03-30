Staff shake-up at White House as deputy chief of staff leaves

The White House is experiencing a major staff-shakeup since the forced resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser. Just about two months into President Trump’s first term, Katie Walsh is out as White House deputy chief of staff, two sources told CBS News Thursday.

This marks the first major staffing change in the West Wing and it’s not immediately clear who will replace her.

Walsh had served under Reince Priebus — now Mr. Trump’s chief of staff — at the Republican National Committee before the transition period and the start of the administration.

“Katie Walsh has accepted a position with an outside organization. She has been a tremendous asset to the President and we are confident she will be so in her new role as well,” a White House official said.

Walsh is expected to serve as an adviser to both pro-Trump nonprofit, America First, and the RNC, according to Politico.

CBS News’ Arden Farhi contributed to this report.