Scarlett Johansson says she may run for office someday

Scarlett Johansson may soon ditch Hollywood for a life in politics.

The “Ghost in the Shell” star conceded during a recent interview that she wouldn’t be opposed to running for office.

“I’ve always been interested in local politics,” Johansson said during a chat with Michael Strahan. “Right now I think with my young daughter, and also as my career is going right now, it’s not the right time.”

Scarlett Johansson speaks at Women's March on Washington where more than 500,000 protesters are estimated to have showed up

“But eventually, maybe if my daughter was older and I could totally focus myself on something like that, I think it could be interesting.”

Johansson was a high-profile participant at the Women’s March earlier this year, and she was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton last year. More recently, Johansson lampooned Ivanka Trump during her stint hosting “Saturday Night Live.”