A new generation of Riverbend Festival Headliners

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Riverbend officials complete their 2017 lineup with a few uncharacteristic headliners.

This year’s festival offers a rare rap headliner.

Though a lot of fans may know him more from the Fast and Furious movies or a recurring role on Law & Order SVU, Ludacris is first and foremost a southern rapper.

Like Usher, he arrived in Atlanta when he was young and broke out in 2000.

LUDACRIS

Sat. June 10

Coke Stage

9:30 PM

Just as rare for Riverbend as rap is an Indie band headliner.

But this year the festival finally landed The Flaming Lips to wrap up the festival.

The band began has been spinning out popular and critically praised albums since the 1990s.

But they built their reputation with elaborate, trippy shows spewing balloons and confetti onto their audiences.

So they seem the perfect act to lead into the closing fireworks show.

THE FLAMING LIPS

Sat, June 17

Coke Stage

9:30 PM

Other acts this year:

UNUM STAGE

Drivin N Cryin

The Producers

BUD LIGHT STAGE

Five Alarm Funk

Watch The Duck

TVFCU STAGE

DeadPhish Orchestra

The Unknown Hinson