A new generation of Riverbend Festival Headliners

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Riverbend officials complete their 2017 lineup with a few uncharacteristic headliners.
This year’s festival offers a rare rap headliner.
Though a lot of fans may know him more from the Fast and Furious movies or a recurring role on Law & Order SVU, Ludacris is first and foremost a southern rapper.
Like Usher, he arrived in Atlanta when he was young and broke out in 2000.
LUDACRIS
Sat. June 10
Coke Stage
9:30 PM
Just as rare for Riverbend as rap is an Indie band headliner.
But this year the festival finally landed The Flaming Lips to wrap up the festival.
The band began has been spinning out popular and critically praised albums since the 1990s.
But they built their reputation with elaborate, trippy shows spewing balloons and confetti onto their audiences.
So they seem the perfect act to lead into the closing fireworks show.
THE FLAMING LIPS
Sat, June 17
Coke Stage
9:30 PM
Other acts this year:
UNUM STAGE
Drivin N Cryin
The Producers
BUD LIGHT STAGE
Five Alarm Funk
Watch The Duck
TVFCU STAGE
DeadPhish Orchestra
The Unknown Hinson