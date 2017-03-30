Michael Flynn negotiating with intel committees, seeks protection, lawyer says

WASHINGTON — Michael Flynn, President Trump’s embattled former national security adviser, is in ongoing negotiations with the Senate and House Intelligence Committees about testifying in their investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, verified that talks between Flynn and both committees are taking place, although Kelner did not specify the nature of the negotiations.

Flynn “has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” Kelner said in a statement. “No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Flynn has offered to testify before the Senate and House Intelligence Committees in exchange for immunity. However, CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds reports that a House Intelligence Republican staffer said Flynn has not, in fact, made such an offer.

“There has been no discussion of any immunity deals with Flynn,” the staffer said.

It’s not an offer he’s made to Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, either, a Democratic Intel Committee staffer told Reynolds.

In February, Flynn was forced to resign from his job after admitting he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak.

It was later revealed after his firing that Flynn had worked as a foreign agent for Turkey last year, helping represent the country’s interests. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the lobbying work took place while Flynn was a private citizen.