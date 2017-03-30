McDonald's gives consumers a break today from frozen meat

NEW YORK – Coming soon to McDonald’s: Fresh beef.

The fast food giant says it will swap frozen beef patties for fresh ones in its quarter pounder burgers by sometime next year at most of its U.S. locations. McDonald’s (MCD) employees will cook up the never-frozen beef on a grill when ordered.

Sunday Morning “The Founder”: A fast-food story A new movie dramatizes how a visionary milk shake mixer salesman turned the McDonald brothers’ fast-food restaurant into a franchise powerhouse. …

It’s a major shift for the world’s largest hamburger chain, which has been trying to update its image as more people shun processed foods.

It has been tinkering with its recipes, removing artificial preservatives from its Chicken McNuggets and cutting high fructose corn syrup from its bread.

McDonald’s had been testing fresh beef at more than 400 restaurants in Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, for about a year. The company, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, has about 14,000 locations in the U.S.

Steve Easterbrook, its chief executive, said in a statement that the new beef policy was in line with changes it has made in the last two years to “build a better McDonald’s” including serving all day breakfast, moving to cage free eggs and testing delivery.

The stock is up by a third over the past year.