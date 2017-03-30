Italian police say terror cell busted in popular tourist spot

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Italian police said Thursday that they had dismantled terrorist cell in operating out of the historical center of Venice, arresting three men in raids on 12 homes in the city.

A statement released by the police said the raids disrupted a jihadist organization and that investigators had “identified individuals, relationships, religious radicalization, and places where they met.” 

A fourth person, a minor, was also detained in the overnight raids. All of those in custody were nationals of Kosovo with Italian residence permits.

The police gave no further information on the raids, but were planning to give a news conference later Thursday morning. 

Venice hosts an estimated 20 million international tourists every year, including thousands of Americans.

Share:

Related Videos

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Co. School Board makes proposal to Commissioners
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lee Softball Takes Double Header From Trevecca Nazarene
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UMass Officially Makes Mocs Matt McCall New Head Basketball Coach
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now