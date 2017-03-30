Hawaii judge extends block on Trump travel ban

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii is extending his order that blocks President Donald Trump’s travel ban until the state’s lawsuit works its way through the courts.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued the written ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments.

Seeking the longer-lasting hold, state Attorney General Douglas Chin argued that the ban’s implied message is like a “neon sign flashing ‘Muslim ban, Muslim ban’” that the government didn’t bother to turn off.

“It is always in the public’s interest to protect constitutional rights,” Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said in court on Wednesday, CBS affiliate KGMB reports.

The Department of Justice had said that if Watson grants the request, he should narrow the ruling to cover only the part of Trump’s executive order that suspends new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries.

The U.S. Justice Department focused its arguments on the travel ban’s minimal impact in Hawaii, KGMB reports. Government attorney Chad Readler said a freeze on the U.S. refugee program had no effect on Hawaii.

“In fiscal year 2015, zero refugees were resettled in Hawaii,” Readler said. “Since, three refugees have resettled in the state, and they were from Burma, not anywhere on the travel ban.”

But Watson was critical of the argument, asking Justice Department lawyers whether the hearing was a “mathematical exercise,” according to KGMB.