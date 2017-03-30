GOP deregulation push, Speaker Paul Ryan, and Iraqi civilian deaths

Deregulation-fest

Congressional Republicans have been using an obscure law to ax rules finalized by federal agencies near the end of the Obama administration. Already they’ve used the Congressional Review Act to nullify regulations that, for example, gave communities information about how to protect water from coal mining operations, and one aimed at stopping people with severe mental illness from purchasing firearms.

The Speaker

In his first extended interview since the failed effort to replace Obamacare, House Speaker Paul Ryan tells “CBS This Morning” what’s next on the GOP health care agenda. Ryan also discusses the mounting calls for House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself from the probe into the Trump campaign’s purported ties to Russia.

Civilian deaths

There’s growing concern the U.S. military may be responsible for the deaths of many dozens of civilians in battle for Mosul. Iraq’s U.S.-backed military is liberating the city from ISIS. American officers have inspected a collapsed building where more than 100 civilians were buried alive. The top U.S. commander for the Middle East admits there’s a “fair chance” U.S. operations contributed to the carnage.

Mending fences?

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Turkey, a crucial ally in the U.S. government’s fight against ISIS. Tension between Ankara and Washington has mounted over U.S. support for a group deemed terrorist by Turkey, and over a controversial cleric living in Pennsylvania. Turkey had hoped the Trump administration would bring change, but Tillerson may leave them disappointed.

Location, location, location

For Americans eyeing retirement, it’s a question just as important as how to spend those post-career years: Where to live? In the U.S., the answer may depend in part on which states offer the the best tax environment and financial incentives. To that end, we’ve identified the most tax-friendly states for retirees.

Joy amid heartache

Nyawan Gat Chai left her sons with a neighbour so she could go to a wedding. While she was away, her country, South Sudan was plunged into civil war. For the next three years, she didn’t know if her kids were still alive. CBS News was there as Chai and her three sons were reunited, and overcome by joy.

