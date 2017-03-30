George Clooney reveals Amal shot down these baby names

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

George and Amal Clooney might seem like the perfect couple, but even they butt heads sometimes. 

The actor revealed recently to ET that his wife already shot down two baby name ideas he had for their twins, who are due in June. 

He told ET, “My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

16 Photos

Baby bumps

See the celebs seeing stars over their impending parenthood

The Oscar winner added, “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.” Clooney owns a tequila brand called Casamigos. 

In February, Julie Chen revealed on “The Talk” that George and his wife, an international human rights lawyer, were expecting twins.

George’s “Suburbicon” colleague Julianne Moore told ET, “He’ll be a natural father. He was great with the little kid on our set. He was really, really wonderful.” 

As for the dad-to-be himself, George said, “I don’t know how you fully digest [having two], but I’m excited. It will be fun.”

Share:

Related Videos

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Teen killed, Man injured in shooting early Thursday morning
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Co. School Board makes proposal to Commissioners
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lee Softball Takes Double Header From Trevecca Nazarene
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now