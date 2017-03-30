“Frozen” directors reveal original planned ending

Fans the world over may love Disney’s “Frozen,” but the animated film could have ended very differently.

“Frozen” producer Peter Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly that the original version of the film was more in line with the Hans Christian Andersen tale on which it was based — and princess sisters Anna and Elsa weren’t related in early drafts of the script.

“Elsa was a self-proclaimed Snow Queen, but she was a villain and pure evil,” he said.

“Eventually the film tells you what it needs to be, and if you’re smart enough to listen to that, it leads you to a different direction than perhaps your preconceived notion,” Del Vecho said. “When we started off, Anna and Elsa were not sisters. They weren’t even royal.”

“We started out with an evil female villain and an innocent female heroine and the ending involved a big epic battle with snow monsters that Elsa had created as her army.”

That battle would have then taken a turn when the double-crossing Hans unleashes an avalanche, at which point Anna convinces Elsa to do the right thing and become a hero.

“The problem was that we felt like we had seen it before,” Del Vecho said. “It wasn’t satisfying. We had no emotional connection to Elsa — we didn’t care about her because she had spent the whole movie being the villain. We weren’t drawn in. The characters weren’t relatable.”

The rest is movie history, as the rewritten “Frozen” went on to become the most successful animated film of all time. A sequel to the film is currently in the works.