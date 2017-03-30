Eye Opener: Senate Intel Committee takes reins on Russia probe

| The Senate Intelligence Committee vows a bipartisan investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia. Meanwhile, the House investigation is mired in controversy. Also, 13 people were killed in a devastating head-on crash between a bus and a pick-up truck in Texas. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.

