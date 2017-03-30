Cleveland Police think a body found yesterday solves a missing person case

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police believe they know the identify of skeletal remains found in a neighborhood on Wednesday.

A resident on Wesdell Lane reported that their dog had brought a human skull into their garage.

Police checked a nearby wooded area and located the rest of the body.

They have sent it to the UT Forensic Center to identify and determine a cause of death.

But evidence at the scene makes them believe it is a missing person they have on file.

However, they will not name the person until it is confirmed.

Police say they have found no evidence that foul play is involved.

They say the missing person did not live in that neighborhood.