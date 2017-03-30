Cleveland murder suspect caught in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Fort Payne police captured a murder suspect in Cleveland, Tennessee.

An officer found Sean Hale and his brother Brian walking down the shoulder of I-59 on Wednesday.

Sean gave them false information on his identity, so they took the brothers to jail.

That’s where they discovered who he was and that he was wanted in Cleveland.

Police there wanted him for the murder of Thomas Creek, Jr. who was found in the woods in Polk County earlier in the week.

Cleveland detectives traveled to Fort Payne to interview the brothers.

They say that Sean Hale confessed to shooting Creek.

Police also found that the stolen car used to dump the body.

It was abandoned and burned in a remote part of Fort Payne.