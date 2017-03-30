Chattanooga Fighters Land Victories in Pro Bouts at the Trade Center

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Chattanooga natives Joseph ‘2Fast’ Francisco and Roger ‘The Hitman’ Hilley were both victorious on Thursday night in their

pro bouts at the Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center.

Hilley was the main event. He faced Jerson Ramos in the super featherweight division. Hilley had two solid flurry of punches in the first round.

Fight went all four rounds with Hilley claiming the win.

Francisco faced Ronnie ‘Ron Ron’ Watson in a light flyweight bout.

Francisco delivered a TKO just 1:39 into the first round.