CARTA Holds Public Forum in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- CARTA and the City of East Ridge held a public forum to get input if the community felt that there was a need for bus services in their neighborhoods.

CARTA provided bus services to East Ridge for over 30 years, but due to limited funding the service was discontinued.

Lisa Maragnano of CARTA stated, ” Currently we have a route that runs from Camp Jordan out to East Gate, out to Enterprise South so folks can get to and from work in the morning and in the afternoon and that was through a CMAC grant. The funding through that grant is going to expire in August of 2018 so what we are doing tonight is trying to reach out to the citizens and the community of East Ridge to see if they have a interest in extending that service.”

Residents who attended the event got to ask questions and place priority locations of spots they felt that bus stops and routes should be coming from East Ridge.

Different options were presented for the routes that may be enacted in the future.

“It’s a great service that I hope we do get it’ll definitely expand like I said the economic growth in East Ridge as well as the quality of life for residents,” said Erin Rickman.

Erin is a mother here in East Ridge and says that she believes this service will only enrich this already expanding community and even provides her own desired route.

“Definitely one that connects us to the Choo-Chooo that way you can utilize the free shuttle. I use that with my children often. It’s a great way to introduce kids to public transportation, show them you know that it is fun to get around the city. I take everyone who come to visit, I’m not originally from here, on the shuttle as well and they’re all amazed at how awesome it is to have an electric shuttle that goes so many places,” said Rickman.

If you wish to have an input all you have to do is contact CARTA services.