RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Brian Colby Davenport told police that his girlfriend, Debra Lynn Abney, killed herself in March of 2016.

But his version didn’t match evidence at the scene and he kept changing it.

So Catoosa detectives charged him with murder.

The couple had just left a custody hearing about their children, where the judge decided to leave them in foster care.

The jury convicted Davenport of murder and a variety of other charges Thursday morning.