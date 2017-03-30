Brand News: Hamilton Place brings a new retailer and Pizza place

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton Place announces two new enterprises at the mall.

Inside, the chain store BoxLunch is about to open on the upper level near JCPenney.

It is a curated gift & novelty store with a cause.

For every $10 you spend, they help provide meals to people in need.

Their products include apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles.

In May, construction begins on a Hamilton Place location of Old Chicago Pizza & taproom.

The first location is at Northgate.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer.

It should open in the fall outside the mall near the new regal cinema Hamilton Place 8.