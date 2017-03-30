‘Bathroom bill’ could cost North Carolina more NCAA events

FILE – This Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, shows a sign outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. The Associated Press has determined that North Carolina’s law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3 billion in lost business over a dozen years.That’s despite Republican assurances that the “bathroom bill” isn’t hurting the economy. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

(AP) — Basketball-mad North Carolina is bracing for what could be another costly hit from its “bathroom bill” as the NCAA selects four years of championship sites for a variety of sports.

College athletics’ governing body says that it is deciding this week on locations for tournaments through the spring of 2022 and that it won’t award any to North Carolina if the law known as House Bill 2 is on the books.

The stakes are high: The Associated Press calculates that North Carolina made $71.4 million from 28 neutral-site NCAA events in the five academic years ending last spring. A potentially more lucrative slate of events may be at stake in this latest round of decisions.

Amid the pressure, Republican legislative leaders and the state’s Democratic governor are working on a compromise to undo HB2.