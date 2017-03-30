Astronaut closes in on spacewalk record

Space station commander Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson, about to become the world’s most experienced female spacewalker, floated outside the International Space Station Thursday to continue ongoing work to set up a second docking port for U.S. crew ferry ships, to install an upgraded computer relay box and to attach protective shielding.

Floating in the Quest airlock, Kimbrough and Whitson switched their spacesuits to battery power at 7:29 a.m. EDT (GMT-5), officially kicking off U.S. EVA-41, the second NASA spacewalk in one week.

For identification, Kimbrough, call sign EV-1, is wearing a suit with red stripes and is using helmet camera No. 18. Whitson, EV-2, is wearing an unmarked suit and is using helmetcam 17.

This is the 199th EVA in station history, the fourth so far this year, the sixth for Kimbrough and the eighth for Whitson. A veteran of two earlier long-duration station visits, Whitson is expected to set a new record for cumulative spacewalk time by a female astronaut, surpassing Sunita Williams’ mark of 50 hours and 40 minutes.

NASA is in the process of setting up a second docking port on the station to accommodate visits by commercial crew ferry ships being built by Boeing and SpaceX. One port already is in place on the front of the station’s forward Harmony module.

Last week, during during a spacewalk by Kimbrough and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, cables connecting a docking port extension on the outboard port of the Tranquility module were disconnected.

Over the weekend, flight controllers at the Johnson Space Center used the station’s robot arm to move the extension, known as pressurized mating adapter No. 3, or PMA-3, from Tranquility to the upper port of Harmony. A docking mechanism will be attached to the outboard end of the tunnel late this year or early next.

During today’s spacewalk, Whitson planned to hook up heater cables and remove a thermal cover from PMA-3 while Kimbrough installed an upgraded computer relay box in the station’s power truss. Both spacewalkers then then planned to spend two-and-a-half-hours installing protective shields over Tranquility’s outboard port where PMA-3 had been attached.

After installing micrometeroid shielding around the base of PMA-3 atop Harmony, Kimbrough and Whitson will carry out a few “get-ahead” tasks if time is available.

Whitson and Pesquet are officially scheduled to carry out another spacewalk April 6, but needed equipment is awaiting launch aboard an Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo ship that has been grounded by work to repair hydraulic lines in the freighter’s Atlas 5 rocket.

In the meantime, Kimbrough, Soyuz MS-02 commander Sergey Ryzhikov and flight engineer Andrey Borisenko are scheduled to return to Earth on April 10, landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan to close out a 173-day mission. The next spacewalk is not expected until after two fresh crew members — Soyuz MS-04 commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and flight engineer Jack Fischer — arrive on April 20.

But whenever the next spacewalk takes place, Whitson will move up to No. 3 on the list of world’s most experienced spacewalkers with a total time of about 59 hours, trailing only cosmonaut Anatoly Solovyev and former astronaut Mike Lopez-Alegria, who have 68 and 67 hours of EVA time respectively.