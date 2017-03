Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first American president to fly while in office on January 11, 1943, to attend the Casablanca Conference with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. He made the risky wartime trip inside the Dixie Clipper, a Boeing 314, because German U-boats made travel by sea even more dangerous.

Here, President Roosevelt celebrates his 61st birthday on the Dixie Clipper on January 30, 1943, while roughly 8,000 feet above Haiti.