3 football players charged in hazing incidents: prosecutors

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against three teenagers for hazing incidents at Chandler’s Hamilton High School.

Chandler police say the suspects were Hamilton High football players and the hazing allegedly occurred between September 2015 and January 2017 on school grounds. The case involved multiple victims, according to the Chandler Police Department, CBS affiliate KPHO reports.

County prosecutors announced Thursday that a 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with sex assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

They say two 16-year-olds have been charged in juvenile court with kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault.

Prosecutors have asked the court to consider transferring the teens to the adult system.

They say a 15-year-old’s possible involvement in the hazing is being investigated further.

Police continue to investigate and are looking into the possibility of more victims.

Chandler Unified School District officials say they’re cooperating with police.