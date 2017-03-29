Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, March 29, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Grab The Sunglasses – 2 More Warm days ahead !



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning, along with some patchy fog. Early morning temps between 48-52.

Lots of sunshine and warmer weather returns for today with highs around 80. Expect warm conditions again on Thursday with some clouds, but mainly dry weather through the afternoon with highs nearing 80. Scattered showers and thundershowers more likely for Friday as they move in from the West.

The weekend looks drier and pleasant with highs back in the low 70’s along with some sunshine. Highs on Sunday will warm into the upper 70’s. Scattered showers and storms are expected for the beginning of next week as some of the storms could be strong Monday.

We still need the rain: Current deficit is still over two inches.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:34am & 7:51pm