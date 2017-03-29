Walker Co. Water & Sewerage Authority rate increase

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – The Board of Directors for the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority recently approved a rate increase.

Starting May 1st, customers will see a base rate increase from 11 dollars to 15 dollars per month. Because of rising prices for water treatment, they could see another rate increase in the near future.

“It is very possible. I know later this year we are being told we are facing another potential increase from Moccasin Bend Treatment plant to meet the requirements that they are facing from the EPA regulations, so we could see additional increases in the future.”

Funds from the increase will go towards upgrading older water mains and adding new fire hydrants.