Vols Coach Butch Jones Comments on Passing of Carson Newman Coach Ken Sparks

Long time Carson Newman football coach Ken Sparks passed away today at the age of 73 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Sparks coached at Carson Newman for 37 seasons, achieving 338 wins, 99 losses, and two ties.

Vols head coach Butch Jones commented on the passing of the East Tennessee coaching legend.

Statement from Butch Jones

“I’m very sad to hear of the passing of Coach Ken Sparks. Coach Sparks was a close friend to myself and our football program. I had followed Ken’s coaching career from afar and our friendship really began when he was one of the first people to call me when I was hired at UT. That phone call and our talks over the years mean the world to me. He was such a pillar in this community and was always willing to help.

“I think anyone who had the opportunity to be around Ken Sparks would tell you what a special human being he was. His legacy extends way beyond the game of football. He touched so many lives off the field. The players he coached, he coached them to not only win football games, but to be successful in life. I spent some time with Ken a few weeks ago at his home and will always cherish that conversation.

“We lost a legend today and our thoughts and prayers go out to Carol and his family. He will be missed but always admired.”