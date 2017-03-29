UTC offering regional tuition rate to freshman and sophomore students

Freshman and sophomore students from six counties in North Georgia and one in Alabama can now save thousands of dollars when they attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga through the advantage of UTC’s regional tuition rate. Participating students pay in-state tuition plus 25 percent of the out-of-state tuition.

The new regional tuition rate for freshmen and sophomores goes into effect for student entering fall 2017.

Students from Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties in North Georgiaand Jackson County in Alabama who are admitted to UTC as undergraduatesin good academic standing are eligible for the regional tuition discount. The rate is available to both full-time and part-time students.

“These students and their families who live just beyond the state lines are part of the greater Chattanooga area, they are part of our community. Many of them work and shop in Chattanooga,” said UTC Chancellor Steve Angle. “They definitely contribute to the economic growth and cultural vitality of this community. Expansion of our regional tuition rate allows us to better serve the educational needs of this entire area.”

The regional tuition rate has been in effect for juniors and seniors since June 2007 and was expanded to include graduate students in 2009. Since its inception, UTC has earned more than $3 million in tuition from participants enrolled with the regional rate.

“Expanding the regional tuition rate to freshmen and sophomores has been the most requested change in our enrollment for years,” said Yancy Freeman, Assistant Provost for Enrollment Management. “With this expansion, transfer students, new students and graduate students from these areas will have equal access to the benefits of a UTC education.”

For more information, call the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.