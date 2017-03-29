UTC basketball coach Matt McCall could be heading to University of Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts (WDEF) – UTC basketball coach Matt McCall is in Massachusetts today interviewing for their head coaching job.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that McCall has emerged as the leading candidate for the job.

And ESPN reports the deal could be made today.

This came about rather suddenly.

U Mass had already hired Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey to replace Derek Kellogg.

But Kelsey withdrew from the job last week.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry seemed to jump to the lead, but after a second interview on Monday, the school announced they would go another way.

Meanwhile, the university contacted UTC to ask permission to interview McCall.

And now multiple sources say a deal could be imminent.