Trump's elder daughter makes her White House job official

Ivanka Trump will become an official — albeit unpaid — government employee subject to ethics rules as an assistant to her father in the White House, she said Wednesday.

Trump already has an office in the West Wing, and her husband, Jared Kushner, already serves President Donald Trump as an unpaid senior adviser. Mr. Trump’s 35-year-old daughter has contributed significantly to her father’s campaign, transition, and now, his presidency, drawing criticism because she hasn’t been subject to the same ethics rules as an official, on-the-books White House employee.

Her title will be assistant to the president.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules,” Ms. Trump said in a Wednesday statement to the New York Times.

“Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role,” she said.

Mr. Trump’s daughter has already conducted high-profile meetings and other business for the White House. She attended a women’s summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month, and met with both Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February.

Ms. Trump has also influenced her father’s policy positions on topics like parental leave and equal pay, suggesting platforms Republicans have shied away from in the past.

The involvement of Trump’s children and son-in-law in his presidency has sparked criticism, particularly as his sons — Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — continue to run Mr. Trump’s vast business portfolio.