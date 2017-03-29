Trump says health care deal is “going to happen very quickly”

Less than a week after the Republican health care bill suffered an embarrassing failure in the House, President Trump told Republican and Democratic senators who joined him for dinner at the White House that they were going to make a deal on healthcare.

“That’s such an easy one, so I have no doubt that’s that’s going to happen very quickly,” Trump said during brief remarks to welcome Senators and their spouses to a bipartisan reception featuring the U.S. Army Chorus.

“Because we’ve all been promising — Democrat, Republican, we’ve all been promising that to the American people. So I think a lot of good things are going to happen there,” he added.

Vice President Mike Pence, who introduced Trump, thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their leadership and service and called for a round of applause for the spouses who were in attendance.

President Trump took the stage to loud applause.

“Nobody ever told me that politics was going to be so much fun,” he quipped.

He showered the Army Chorus with praise and said he planned the evening for the “unit” to enjoy the “incredible musicians” and hoped they’d have gatherings like this in the future.

“We’ll talk about infrastructure, we’re going to talk about fixing up our military which we really need — there has been a depletion — and we’re going to make it so good and so strong,” Trump said. “Hopefully it’ll start being bipartisan because everybody really wants the same thing.”