Today in Trump: March 29, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Senate Intel leaders on Russia meddling

Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner, chair and ranking member of the Select Committee on Intelligence, hold news conference to give an update on their investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. 2:30 p.m.

New CBS News poll

At 7 a.m., CBS News releases a new overnight poll.

Trump schedule

Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to attend opioid and drug abuse listening session with President Trump, according to a White House official.

Mr. Trump will drop by women’s empowerment panel hosted by Florida AG Pam Bondi. 3 p.m.

Melania Trump recognizes courageous women

The first lady joins Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon to present the 2017 Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage award to women who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength and leadership. 11 a.m.

Trump executive order will dismantle Obama environmental regulations

President Trump will sign a sweeping executive order on Tuesday to begin the process of dismantling environmental regulations implemented under the Obama administration to aggressively fight climate change.

The Energy Independence executive order, which Trump will sign at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), attacks the core of President Obama’s 2013 Climate Action Plan. A senior White House official said Monday that the order will unwind the “Clean Power Plan,” which set new standards for power plants and restricted greenhouse gas emissions.

Former acting AG Sally Yates asked DOJ if she could testify at Russia hearing

CBS News has obtained a March 24th letter from the Justice Department to Sally Yates that says that DOJ lacks the authority to give Yates permission to testify before Congress about links between Russian officials and Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yates had informed the Justice Department that she had intended to testify about the non-classified information related to her concerns “about the conduct of a senior official,” thought to be then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump signs executive order dismantling Obama environmental regulations

President Trump signed a sweeping executive order on Tuesday to begin the process of dismantling environmental regulations implemented under the Obama administration to aggressively fight climate change.

Mr. Trump hailed it as “the start of a new era in American energy production” in remarks before signing the Energy Independence executive order at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). His order aims to unwind the core of President Obama’s 2013 Climate Action Plan. The order “directs the EPA to suspend, revise, or rescind the Clean Power Plan.” The Clean Power Plan limits carbon emissions at coal-fired power plants.

More than 108,000 people have signed a petition urging First Lady Melania Trump to move to the White House or pay for security costs at Trump Tower herself.

The Change.org petition was started after a senior White House aide indicated the president’s wife and son, Barron, will remain in New York until the school year ends. It’ll be delivered to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren if at least 150,000 people sign.

Trump tax returns?

House Committee marks up a Democratic bill that would direct Treasury secretary to provide House with President Trump’s tax returns. 4 p.m.