TBI identifies Corrections Officer shot by Police as Daniel Hendrix

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – TBI spokesman Josh Devine offers new information on the overnight shooting of a Hamilton County Corrections Deputy.

Daniel Hendrix had just turned 26 and was celebrating with a birthday party at the home.

Devine says that after the party, two female friends remained with him.

They were both off-duty Chattanooga police officers.

Devine says for some unknown reason, Hendrix suddenly became enraged against the women, who fled the home after 1 AM.

One of them called 9-1-1, as did at least one neighbor.

Chattanooga police say when they arrived, Hendrix was armed in the front yard and they were forced to shoot him.

He died later at a local hospital.

The corrections officer was indicted in 2015 for a misdemeanor assault charge against an inmate he was delivering to Silverdale-CCA.

But he was cleared of the charge and returned to duty.

Hendrix worked for the department since 2013.