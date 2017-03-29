Suspect shot by police last night was a Hamilton County Corrections Deputy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department says the employee shot overnight by Chattanooga Police officers was a Corrections Deputy.

But they are not releasing the name yet pending family notifications.

The corrections deputy has been with the department since July of 2013.

The Sheriff was notified of the incident shortly after it happened.

He issued this statement:

“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer its condolences to the family of our Corrections Deputy and our prayers are with those involved in this unfortunate incident.

At this time, District Attorney Neal Pinkston has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate the incident so the HCSO and the CPD may remain neutral.”