Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler reunite to host reality show

LOS ANGELES — Former “Parks and Recreation” stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are reuniting for an NBC reality competition focused on craft-making.

The network says Poehler and Offerman will produce and host “The Handmade Project.” The series pits “eight of America’s best all-around makers” against one another in a series of projects over six episodes.

In addition to playing Ron Swanson on “Parks and Rec,” Offerman is well-known as an accomplished wood craftsman. He owns a custom woodworking business in Los Angeles and wrote a book about the craft last year.

NBC calls Poehler “a self-proclaimed crafting novice.” She says in a statement that she’s looking forward to finally conquering her fear of papier-mache.

NBC did not say when the show will air.