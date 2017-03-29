Mocs Athletic Director David Blackburn Begins Search to Replace Matt McCall

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs begin their search for the 20th head coach in the program’s proud history. The previous 19 combined for 1,281 wins, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances (11 as a DI program), one NCAA DI Sweet 16, 11 Southern Conference Regular Season titles, 11 SoCon Tourney crowns and the 1977 NCAA DII Championship.

Coach Matt McCall departs for UMass after two strong years winning 48 games and the 2016 sweep of SoCon Regular Season or Tournament Championships. It completes a four-year run of 88 victories which ranks eighth all-time at UTC over a four-year stretch.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to Matt McCall and congratulate him on this next step in his career,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn stated. “We are grateful for the work he and his staff did to continue the re-emergence of this program started by Will Wade four years ago.

“More importantly, we are appreciative of our student-athletes. The work these young men did to elevate the Chattanooga Mocs brand as a nationally-recognized program was extraordinary. Their efforts make this an extremely attractive place for coaches throughout the country along with the outstanding support of our athletics staff, campus administration, students, alumni, fans and the city of Chattanooga.

“We have begun a national search to find the right person to lead us to even greater heights. We are excited to continue getting better and better in the years to come.”

The program’s pedigree is impressive both past and present. In 40 years in the SoCon, the Mocs have won more titles than any other team in the league over that time.