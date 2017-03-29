Mets’ Familia suspended 15 games for domestic violence

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) works against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The game ended in a 3-3 tie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(AP) — New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia has accepted a 15-game suspension without pay under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

MLB announced the suspension Wednesday, and Familia has agreed not to appeal.

The suspension stems from Familia’s Oct. 31 arrest on a simple assault charge. Prosecutors later dropped charges.

Familia’s suspension will begin on opening day. He is eligible to continue to participate in all spring training and exhibition games and activities leading up to opening day.