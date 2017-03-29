Man escapes injury after fire in Dallas Bay

DALLAS BAY, Tenn. (WDEF) – An elderly man escaped from his burning home this afternoon without injury.

At 2:00 pm, a 9-1-1 call was made reporting a fire at 1929 Bice Road.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully involved house fire.

Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and apparatus.

Red Bank Fire Department responded to the scene and Sequoyah VFD staged at Dallas Bay firehalls for additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Damages are a total loss and estimated to be $65,000.

(Photo courtesy: Hamilton County Emergency Services)