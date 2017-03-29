Lee Softball Takes Double Header From Trevecca Nazarene

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) The Lee University softball team swept a double header from Trevecca Nazarene on Wednesday at Butler Field.

The Lady Flames won both contests 3-2.

In game one, Abby McKinney had an RBI single over first to score Kayla Louie from third to tie the game at one.

McKinney then snapped a 2-2 in the fifth with another RBI single to score Courtney Crawford.

McKinney was the only player in the Lady Flames lineup with multiple hits in game one.

Lee is now 24-10 on the season after getting the sweep.