Hamilton Co. School Board makes proposal to Commissioners

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) The Hamilton County School Board is making a proposal to Commissioners to dip into its reserve fund to repair the roofs of several schools. The Commission heard that at their agenda session this morning.

The proposal followed a meeting between Commissioners Tim Boyd and Sabrina Smedley. That’s when Boyd proposed a series of cuts to other agencies that could provide more than 43-million dollars for the schools. Some of the agencies that would be cut are the Convention and Visitors bureau, Chamber of Commerce and the Enterprise center.

School board member Joe Smith explained his proposal. “Our staff has done a great job identifying some dollars from our fund balance to uh, get to work on some of those roofing needs, and heating and air, uh, air needs, so they’re recommending that we pull five million dollars out of our fund balance, of course the school board will have to approve that, uh and that will happen at our next school board meeting.”

Commissioners will discuss both issues at next week’s meeting.