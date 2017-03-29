Greenwich High School on lockdown due to “threat,” police say

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

GREENWICH, Conn. — Greenwich High School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat, according to police, CBS affiliate WFSB reports

“This was NOT a bomb threat,” the Greenwich Police Department tweeted. “The particulars will not be released until after the operation is complete.”

Officers were called to the Connecticut building on Hillside Road around 1 p.m. There were “numerous officers” at the school, according to authorities.

Lockdown procedures were continuing without incident, according to authorities, and parents were advised not to report to the school. “All present” were safe and no other schools were involved, according to authorities.

Police said there was no estimate for dismissal. 

This is a developing story.

Share:

Related Videos

58 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant collapses on Riverfront
Read More»
5 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
TBI identifies Corrections Officer shot by Police as Daniel Hendrix
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspect shot by police last night was a Hamilton County Corrections Deputy
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now