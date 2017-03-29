Greenwich High School on lockdown due to “threat,” police say

GREENWICH, Conn. — Greenwich High School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat, according to police, CBS affiliate WFSB reports.

“This was NOT a bomb threat,” the Greenwich Police Department tweeted. “The particulars will not be released until after the operation is complete.”

Officers were called to the Connecticut building on Hillside Road around 1 p.m. There were “numerous officers” at the school, according to authorities.

This was NOT a bomb threat. The particulars will not be released until after the operation is complete. https://t.co/qXcnKLl44o — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) March 29, 2017

Lockdown procedures were continuing without incident, according to authorities, and parents were advised not to report to the school. “All present” were safe and no other schools were involved, according to authorities.

Police said there was no estimate for dismissal.

GHS LockDown procedures continues without any incident, officer are ensuring that ALL present are safe. — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) March 29, 2017

Parents of GHS do NOT respond to the school. No other schools are involved more to follow — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) March 29, 2017

This is a developing story.