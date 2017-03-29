Close encounter: Video shows moment bear approaches 2 little girls

LAKE TAHOE — Nail-biting cellphone video shows a Lake Tahoe bear creeping slowly toward two little girls — a glass door standing between them, CBS Sacramento reports.

The moment was captured by the girls’ father.

“He’s right there,” the father says in the video, which shows the girls inside the family’s home as the bear approaches them from an outdoor deck.

The young black bear gets closer and closer.

“Alright guys, don’t get him angry, though,” the father says.

Seconds later, the bear puts his paw on the glass door.

Despite record snowfall this year, Bear League — an organization that works to keep bears safe — reports that more bears than ever before in the Tahoe Basin did not hibernate. Instead, they’ve been looking for food where people live.

“We’ve been keeping records for over 20 years and this was way over the top in comparison to any other year,” Bear League executive director Ann Bryant said.

[embedded content]

Bryant warns that the cellphone video should serve as an example of what not to do when a bear comes near a home. Don’t look so inviting.

“Now that bear feels he can go up to anybody’s house, go up and sniff around the porch possibly score a meal,” Bryant said.

Warning signs about keeping bears away from food waste are posted on most dumpsters in the area.