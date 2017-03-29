Civil War-era relics unearthed at Pittsburgh construction site

PITTSBURGH — Crews discovered unusual, and potentially dangerous, items at a construction site, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

They accidentally unearthed at least 20 Civil War-era cannonballs.

The construction site in Lawrenceville is located near the old Allegheny Arsenal location which was used as a manufacturing plant during the war.

As a precaution, police and the bomb squad were called out to the scene.

“We believe that [the cannonballs] contain gun powder, so they are explosive,” said Sonya Toler, a Spokesperson for Pittsburgh Police. “But the way these objects were built, they’re pretty secure, so no one here is in any danger.

Toler went on to say that discovering the cannonballs was no surprise.

“Because of the location of this site being so close to the Arsenal, they were already aware that they may come across some old relics from the Civil War,” said Toler. “Sure enough, when they checked the dirt, they did find several.”

A specialized company will now dispose of the cannonballs properly.

“We don’t know the exact number [of cannonballs],” said Toler. “But it’s far greater than what our bomb squad is able to take care of at one time.”

