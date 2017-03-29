Child dies after AK-47 rampage that left mother dead, 4 wounded

SANFORD, Fla. — Police say an 8-year-old Florida boy has died following a shooting that also took his mother’s life and wounded four others.

Sanford police said in a statement that Branden Christian died Tuesday.

Allen Cashe is accused of fatally shooting Branden and his mother, Latina Herring, Monday morning. His 7-year-old brother and his grandfather also were shot in a home in Sanford, a suburb north of the city of Orlando, Florida.

Branden’s family members were too emotional to speak on camera when reached by CBS affiliate WKMG-TV. Well-wishers left small toys and balloons outside the site of the shooting, which police say was one of the most horrific crimes they’ve investigated.

[embedded content]

Several hours after police broke up an argument between Cashe and Herring at a gas station on Monday, Cashe went to Herring’s home with an AK-47 and shot Herring and Branden, police said, as well as his grandfather and brother.

According to a police report, the boys were sleeping on the couch at home when they were shot three times, WKMG-TV reported. Police said Cashe must have been standing directly over them when he fired, according to WKMG-TV.

After leaving the house, Cashe then allegedly shot two innocent bystanders, including a high school student waiting for a bus.

A witness at the bus stop told WKMG-TV that Cashe stopped and said, “I’m sorry, but y’all are gonna die,” before firing about 10 shots.

Cashe appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered held without bond.

Branden’s younger brother Brendon remains in critical condition. A GoFundMe page has been established to support Brendon and the family.