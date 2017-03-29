Chelsea Clinton quashes talk of running for office

Chelsea Clinton addressed rumors that she may run for Congress or another public office in an interview published Wednesday in Variety — it’s not happening.

“I am not running for public office,” 37-year-old Clinton told the entertainment magazine.

Clinton’s name was floated far and wide by political pundits as a potential candidate for public office in the wake of her mother’s unexpected loss in the 2016 presidential election. The younger Clinton has boosted her own public presence in recent years, serving as vice chair on the Clinton Foundation and giving speeches at universities and other venues.

“I really am constantly surprised by the stories of me running for, fill in the blank — Congress, Senate, city council, the presidency,” Clinton told Variety. “I really find this all rather hysterical, because I’ve been asked this question a lot throughout my life, and the answer has never changed.”

It’s the first time Clinton has flat-out denied the possibility of public office. For months, she allowed rumors about a possible future run to linger, giving vague answers when asked about the subject and consistently criticizing President Trump and his White House since Inauguration Day.

Clinton hasn’t only criticized this White House. She defended President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron, against social media mocking on Inauguration Day from the perspective of a former first kid.

Clinton spoke to Variety as a part of its annual Power of Women issue, which focuses on various philanthropic causes. Variety is honoring Clinton for her work with the Clinton Foundation-established Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which encourages children to practice healthy eating habits.

The former first daughter will release a children’s book, “She Persisted,” May 30.