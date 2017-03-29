Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant collapses on Riverfront

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The exterior corner of the riverfront restaurant Cheeburger Cheeburger has collapsed into the street.

No one was hurt, since the restaurant was closed today.

Neighbors told us the owner closed early yesterday because the bricks were already crumbling.

There was no vehicle collision or explosion that precipitated the collapse.

The intersection of 3rd and Market is closed.

And officials have called in the Hamilton County Rescue team.

The collapse is the corner of the building pointing toward the Tennessee Aquarium.