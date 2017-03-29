Chattanooga missing man found in Marion Co.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.

Emergency officials say they found out that Cook was trapped in a hole about a quarter of a mile from the command post on Big Fork Road in Marion Co.

Efforts were made to retrieve him and Cook has been taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Cook was last seen riding dirt bikes with friends around 2 a.m. Monday, March 27.

