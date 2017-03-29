Chattanooga missing man found in Marion Co.

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.

Emergency officials say they found out that Cook was trapped in a hole about a quarter of a mile from the command post on Big Fork Road in Marion Co.

Efforts were made to retrieve him and Cook has been taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Cook was last seen riding dirt bikes with friends around 2 a.m. Monday, March 27.

Share:

Related Videos

21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Search goes on for missing biker
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
LATEST: Crews continue search for missing person
Read More»
Marion County
4 weeks ago
12 Comments for this article
Marion County Animal Dispute
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now