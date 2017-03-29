Audio Gallery: David Bowie, Barbra Streisand among additions to National Recording Registry

Music, comedy and broadcasts by (clockwise from top left) David Bowie, the Eagles, Barbra Streisand, Richard Pryor, Judy Garland, Vin Scully and Big Mama Thornton are among the landmark recordings that will be preserved by the Library of Congress.

On March 29, 2017, the Library named 25 audio recordings to be inducted to its National Recording Registry, a compendium of sound recordings that will be preserved as representative of America’s cultural, artistic and historic treasures. Ranging from rock, pop, jazz, classical, gospel and musical theatre to radio broadcasts and comedy albums, the recordings have been recognized as vital to our nation’s audio legacy.

Click through this gallery to listen to audio samples from each of this year’s inductees, presented in alphabetical order.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said, “This year’s exciting list gives us a full range of sound experiences. These sounds of the past enrich our understanding of the nation’s cultural history and our history in general.”

With this year’s additions, the Registry now numbers 475 historic recordings – just a small part of the Library’s collection of recorded sound numbering nearly three million items.