Arrests made in Portland protest against deadly police shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, have detained a handful of people during a downtown rally protesting the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old black teenager.

TV footage showed police restraining at least two people Wednesday when they moved into the street.

Portland Police said a person reported being assaulted by a member of the protest group, CBS affiliate KOIN reports. The building was locked down and police in riot gear were in and around the building.

A Multnomah County grand jury concluded last week that Officer Andrew Hearst was justified in shooting Quanice Hayes three times after police say Hayes reached for his waistband instead of following orders to surrender.

Police say protesters blocked traffic and one person set off a flare.

The crowd is also upset because they were blocked from City Council chambers under a new policy aimed at controlling protests that have brought city business to a near-standstill in recent months.

There was a strong police presence inside and outside the building, KOIN reports.