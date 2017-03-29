All DNC employees asked to submit their resignations

All employees at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have been asked to submit their resignations, two sources confirmed to CBS News.

One source with knowledge of DNC operations said that everyone who comes in with the previous chairman “technically” has to turn in their resignations.

Another source with deep knowledge of the committee’s operations confirmed that every employee had to turn them in. That source said that this move isn’t unprecedented, noting that when Howard Dean took over as DNC chairman in 2005, he did the same thing. Ultimately, many reapplied for their jobs and went through the interview process again. It’s likely the same process will play out again this time.

The move comes about a month after former Labor Secretary Tom Perez was elected as the new chairman of the DNC, following a disappointing election and tumultuous campaign involving Russian hacking into their computer system.

Perez replaced interim chairwoman Donna Brazile, who took over last summer following the resignation of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, amid the fallout from the cyberattacks.

