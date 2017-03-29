The 911 call from the Brainerd Shooting involving CPD Officers & County Corrections officer

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now we know that Hamilton Co. Corrections Officer Daniel Hendrix and two off duty Chattanooga officers were celebrating his birthday late into the night at a home in Brainerd.

Then at 1:26 AM, the first calls came into 911.

According to the TBI, “For reasons still under investigation, Hendrix appears to have changed his demeanor, became agitated, armed himself with a personal firearm, and threatened the two women, who later managed to flee the home during the exchange.”

Here are the 911 calls, as posted by Tyler Bishop on Scanner Audio.

