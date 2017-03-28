Will Smith, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” cast reunite

More than 20 years after the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” wrapped, Will Smith and the fictional Banks family were all smiles at a cast reunion.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Smith’s Tom Jones-loving cousin Carlton on the 1990s sitcom, posted a picture on Instagram on Monday of the cast getting together and wrote, “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

Avery, who played stern patriarch and Smith’s uncle, Phil Banks, died in 2013 after complications from open heart surgery.

Instead, Ribeiro, who made a career comeback after winning “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014, posed with co-stars Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Joseph Marcell.

As always, Janet Hubert, the original actress who played Aunt Viv, was absent. She has long been vocal about her feud with Smith and Ribeiro.

Fans of the show may not want to get their hopes up for a series revival. Smith told E! News last year that a reboot of the series that aired for six seasons on NBC will happen “pretty close to when hell freezes over.”