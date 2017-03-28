Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, March 28, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Full Steam Ahead With The Growing Season & More Warm Weather Ahead!

Lots of patchy dense fog this morning. Streets will be slick and visibility will be low. Most areas starting the day in the mid 50’s.

Clouds will be decreasing through the day with more afternoon sunshine and highs warming back into the upper 70’s.  Fair skies will continue Tuesday night with lows in the low 50’s.

Lots of sunshine and warmer weather returns for Wednesday with highs around 80.  Expect warm conditions again on Thursday with a spotty late shower possible.  Scattered showers and storms more likely for Friday as they move in from the West. Friday morning, especially, looks wet.

The weekend is looking drier and pleasant with highs back in the low 70’s.  More scattered showers and storms are expected for the beginning of next week.

We still need the rain: Current deficit is about two and a half inches.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:34am & 7:51pm

